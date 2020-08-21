Gary Hurst, age 69, of Jefferson City, TN passed away August 20, 2020 at home. He was born in Blount County and was an antique car enthusiast.
Preceded in death by his mother, Belle Hurst; father, Bill Hurst and son, Caleb Hurst.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: August 21, 2020 @ 8:57 pm
Gary Hurst, age 69, of Jefferson City, TN passed away August 20, 2020 at home. He was born in Blount County and was an antique car enthusiast.
Preceded in death by his mother, Belle Hurst; father, Bill Hurst and son, Caleb Hurst.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.