Henry “Hoss” Cooper, 95, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Henry was born in Irvine, KY. Worked on the family farm before joining the U.S. Army during WWII, he was stationed in Central Burma. Henry received two Bronze Stars; Good Conduct Medal and Victory Medal WWII. After returning from WWII, Henry worked for TVA, Fort Sanders Sevier Hospital, Eastview Memorial Gardens and was always willing to help others. Henry was so proud of his beloved wife, Doris Cooper and the fact that they never had a cross word. Together they lived in Sevierville and were members of The Gathering where he was honored to have his very own chair. He loved his church family and friends. Henry Melvin Cooper was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.