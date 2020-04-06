Hubert Edward ‘Eddie’ Briggs, Jr., age 63, of Dandridge, passed away peacefully April 4, 2020.
Preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Mary Briggs and sister, Maggie Rimmer.
Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 5:12 pm
