Ima J. Susong, age 92, of Talbott, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 after a brief illness.
She lived with her daughter, Janice Susong Haney and son-in-law, Dewayne Haney in recent years, enjoying TV, word puzzles and the family dog. Ima was employed by ENKA and Magnavox and lived in Sunset Hills for over fifty years. She was a charter member of Manley Baptist Church.
