J.W. Green, age 96, of White Pine, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in Oil City, LA to the late Harvey and Faye Green.
J.W. was a World War II US Navy Veteran where he was assigned to the amphibious unit Lion Four where he was a Coxswain and piloted a LCM landing craft, landing troops and equipment from New Guinea to the Philippines. After being discharged he returned home to marry the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Dorothy Iles Green. He followed construction as a Steam Fitter and brought his family to White Pine in 1963 and was a general superintendent with Daniels Construction at American Enka where he oversaw the construction of the Nylon and Polyester Plants that created thousands of jobs in the Lakeway Region. Before J.W. retired he spent a year in Saudi Arabia overseeing a construction project for Daniels Construction. After his retirement from Daniels Construction he focused his energy on the craft of building violins which he continued until his death.
