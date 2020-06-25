James Faine Bateman, age 85, of Talbott, TN, passed away on June 24, 2020. Faine, known to some as Flash, was born in Talbott, Tennessee to James Dudley and Anna Bateman. On August 5, 1955, Faine married Voncille Bateman. They were married for 55 years and had three children. Faine worked as a truck driver and a diesel mechanic and was known for his ability to fix anything and everything. He loved family time, especially with his six grandkids, long days at the lake, flashy cars and motorcycles, and country music. His family remembers him as endlessly patient, easygoing, soft-spoken, and kind. He is preceded in death by his wife, Voncille Pridemore Bateman, his parents James Dudley and Anna Bateman, and his sisters Patsy Howard, Mary (Whitehead) Clark, and Jewel (Kirby) Bolden. He is survived by his children, Joy Whiteside (Joe), Debbie Hatfield (Martin), and Dwight Bateman (Jan), his grandchildren Logan Whiteside, Mackenzie Patrick (Mike), Luke Whiteside, Charlie Watts (Jake), Madison Hatfield, and Abby Bateman. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City.
