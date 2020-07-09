James Ray Loveday, 83, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Jefferson Park Nursing Home in Jefferson City.
James proudly served in the U.S. Army as a young man. James began his professional career in store management and was well known in Newport for managing Brock’s In and Out Market, IGA, Big T and Bryant Town Convenient Store to name a few. James transitioned into restaurant management in his later years and proudly managed Prime Sirloin & Seafood in Pigeon Forge. He later managed Mel’s Diner in Pigeon Forge until his retirement.
