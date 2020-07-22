John Nelson Balough, age 88, of Dandridge, formerly of Canton, OH, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
He was a United States Marine Corp veteran and served during the Korean War.
Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 12:31 pm
