Jefferson City, TN (37760)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.