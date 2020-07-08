John Tudor Donaldson, Jr., age 77, of Bossier City, LA, passed away July 3, 2020 from complications of Covid.
He was born and raised in New Market, TN to the late JT Donaldson and Irene Kerr Donaldson.
Updated: July 9, 2020 @ 6:25 am
