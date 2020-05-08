Joseph Anthony Aurigemma, 78, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.
A native of New York, he was the son of the late Joseph and Marie Aurigemma. Joe had a career spanning forty years in Information Technology. His last job was in Raleigh at GlaxoSmithKline. Joe had a passion for reading, wood working and hiking. He enjoyed traveling with his loving wife, Sharron and the New York Football Giants. He and Sharron renewed their vows in a beautiful service on February 14th of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.