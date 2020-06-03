Joseph Woods “JW” Lusk, 93 years old, entered heaven on Sunday, May 31, 2020, into the arms of his Father who he had served so faithfully all his life reuniting with the love of his life, Catherine.
His words the previous morning, “I’m going home”, raised his hand saying “Hallelujah!” God’s faithful servant, JW answered the call to preach June 9, 1952, delivered his last sermon, August 18, 2019, and sang his last song “Amazing Grace” the day before he was called home to glory. He was pastor of New Antioch Missionary Baptist Church from 1959 until 2016 and remained a steadfast member there. He served in the Navy 1945-46. He also was an employee of Standard Knitting Mills and TNT Knit for 47 years.
