Joyce Evelyn Ramsey Denton, age 78, of Jefferson City, passed away March 23, 2020.
She was a member of French Broad Church of the Brethren Church for over 50 years and was a retiree of Levi Strauss and Joyce and Diane’s Cleaning Service. Joyce loved her church family, riding horses, hunting and fishing with her husband, planting her flowers, cooking and playing with her grands. She loved life and everyone that she met.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.