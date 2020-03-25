Juanita Boissy Dykstra passed away peacefully at her home on March 23, 2020 with her husband, Doug, and eldest son, Thomas, holding her hands. She was born on December 5, 1951 in Chicopee Falls, Massachusetts to Wilfred Jean and Elizabeth Borders Boissy.
Juanita grew up in Winter Garden, Florida and graduated from Lakeview High School where she received the history award in her graduating class. She married Douglas Dykstra on December 18, 1971 and they moved to Knox County, Tennessee. In 1974, Juanita graduated magna cum laude from Carson-Newman College where she was named history student of the year. In the fall of 1974, she began teaching Special Education in the Cocke County School System. In 1978, she received a MS degree in Special Education from the University of Tennessee. She retired from the Cocke County School System in 2011.
