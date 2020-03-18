Kathleen Hodge, age 63, of Jefferson City, TN, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. Kathleen had an outgoing personality, always smiling, and never met a stranger. She was a member of Martha Davis Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Carter and Juanita Hodge; sister, Darlene Russell. She is survived by her son, Tyrone “Ty” Hodge (Margie); granddaughter, Trinity Hodge; sisters, Pat Marable and Mary Ruth Hodge; brothers, Charles Hodge (Katrina), Johnny Hodge and Carl Hodge; brother-in-law, Paul Russell; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health for their loving care. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Farrar Funeral Home with Rev. Nathaniel Wilson officiating. Graveside interment service will follow at Jefferson Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City is in charge of arrangements.
