Kenneth Ray Cate, age 81, of New Market, passed away on June 19, 2020.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Dumplin Baptist Church where he taught the same class in Sunday School for over 50 years. Kenneth was an Army veteran and owned and operated Cate Carpet Center for many years.
