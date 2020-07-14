Boat Dock Kim - Kim Orren, age 73, of Dandridge, TN went to be with the Lord, July 9, 2020 after a brief illness at Fort Sanders Hospital. Kim was born in Roswell, New Mexico, March 25, 1947.
Due to his father being active in the Air Force, Kim went to school in four different countries (Africa, Canada, England and the US) before his father settled in Macomb Co., Michigan. While in college for finance, he worked for Commercial Credit. They promoted him to manager and then he transferred to California. While in California he met Belinda his wife of 43 years.
