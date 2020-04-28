Letha Carolyn Martin, age 75, passed away in her home in Dandridge, TN on April 26, 2020. She was born on December 20, 1944.
Miss Carolyn, also known as “momma or mamaw Carolyn,” was quite the spunky lady with a contagious smile and humor that could light up the entire room. She faced many obstacles throughout her life, including losing two children and surviving breast cancer. Carolyn was a strong-willed woman, raising her kids as a single mom and being the only female to work in the Zinc Mines with all men.
