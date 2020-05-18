Lois Logan Grace, age 75, of Delaware, OH, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Kobacker House Hospice, Columbus, OH. She was born on October 18, 1944, in Winston-Salem, NC to Milas Logan (father) and Vila Schmidt (mother).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter B. Grace, Jr. and brothers, Michael Logan and Richard Logan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.