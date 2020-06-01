Michael Allen Manis, Jr., age 30, of Strawberry Plains, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kyle and Mable Manis and Peggy and Walt Wallin; aunt, Ailene Wallin and uncle, Steve Manis.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 3, 2020 @ 12:06 am
Michael Allen Manis, Jr., age 30, of Strawberry Plains, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kyle and Mable Manis and Peggy and Walt Wallin; aunt, Ailene Wallin and uncle, Steve Manis.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.