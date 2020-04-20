Minnie M. Welch, age 92, of Talbott, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Jefferson City Health and Rehab. She was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Welch was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Berlie Ingram; brother and sister-in-law, Orbin and Ellen Ingram; sisters and brothers-in-law, Maude and James Lowe, Eliza and Lee Welch; niece, Mae Welch.
