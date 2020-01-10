Mitzi Callison

Jefferson City, TN (37760)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning with showers developing this afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.