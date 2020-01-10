Mitzi Callison Upcoming Service Time and Date: Jan 10, 2020 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Celebration of Life Service for Mitzi Callison will be held Saturday, January 18 at 2 p.m. at Mill Springs Baptist Church, 2510 North Highway 92 in Jefferson City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Standard Banner Special Sections Li'l Elk Times Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMitzi Aileen CallisonBaneberry addresses fire engine needsStrife continues at Mountain ViewJason Lynn TolliverPatriots run past Morristown West, 75-44Boat recovery leads to indictment on theft chargesPublic Notices | Tuesday, January 7, 2020Nathaniel J. JenningsYarbrough brings experience, energy to Boys and Girls ClubRejeana Prince Hurley Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
