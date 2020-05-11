Nancy L. Talley (Jenkins) passed peacefully with her family by her side on May 10, 2020 at Jefferson Park in Dandridge.
She was predeceased in death by her parents, J.T. Jenkins and Gaye Jenkins of Greene County, Tennessee; infant sister, Geraldine Jenkins of Greene County, Tennessee and her husband of fifty-six (56) years, Paul F. Talley “Polecat”, of Dandridge, Tennessee.
