Nathaniel James Jennings, Jr., 60, of Jefferson City, departed this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare Systems after a brief illness.
James was the eldest of the six sons of Nathaniel James Jennings, Sr. and Christine Jennings. He was a high school graduate of Sparta Senior High School of Sparta, Wisconsin. Throughout life, he has resided in various locations, including Wisconsin, Detroit and Germany. Upon his return to Tennessee, he took up the trade of cosmetology and has been a hair stylist since 1982. James grew in his trade through the Jennings Family Hair Care, Great Lengths, Simply Diana’s House of Style and Bates Barber & Beauty, where he last served until his illness.
