Patricia Fields Clark, 80, passed away on April 25, 2020, after a short period of declining health. Pat was born and raised in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
She graduated from East Tennessee State University. She came to Titusville, Florida in 1960, where she taught Home Economics at Titusville High School for a short period of time before she met her husband to be. In 1962, she married Dr. James W. Clark, a life long resident of Titusville. She then became a full time wife and mother to three great kids, Joe, Steve and Kim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.