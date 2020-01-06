Patsy Jane (Dawson) Bettis, age 79, died in her home on January 3, 2020. She was surrounded by her family as she ended her two-year battle with COPD and lymphoma and slipped into the arms of Jesus peacefully and painlessly. Patsy was born on December 23, 1940, in her family home in Dandridge as the fourth of five sisters.
She grew up in the Talbott-Kansas community and attended the grammar school there. She and her sisters often sang together, where Pat displayed her beautiful alto singing voice. A graduate of Maury High School in 1958, Patsy then attended Carson-Newman College where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics and Education. She met her husband, Tommy Bettis, in college and they married in 1962.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.