Randal C. Turner, age 66, of White Pine, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
He was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, member of Cherokee Lake Sailing Club, Jefferson County Historical Society and Jefferson County Genealogical Society. Randal was a 1976 Graduate of ETSU where he graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree.
