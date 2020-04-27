Randall (Randy) F. Piton, 58, passed away peacefully at his home in Abrams, Wisconsin on April 23, 2020. He was surrounded by family when he was called home by the Lord. Randy was born on October 4, 1961 in Green Bay, WI to the late Clifford Sr. and Jennie (Kaminski) Piton. Randy was born the youngest of six children.
He attended Preble High School. Randy grew up enjoying spending time at the family’s cottage in Townsend, Wisconsin, hunting, fishing and water skiing. He worked many years at Jones Sign Co., Landscape Associates, and was a superb auto body technician. He learned the craft of carpentry by helping his father build several houses in the Preble area. Randy’s love for the outdoors and woodworking led him to start his own business, Premier Carpentry where he masterfully built arbors, pergolas, lookout towers, decks, bridges and countless other beautifully crafted wooden structures.
