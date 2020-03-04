Raymond B. Gann, age 81, of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on March 1, 2020.
Raymond loved to fish, hunt, coach little league football and spend time with his family. He was a faithful member of Eastmore Church of God, where he served when he was able. He was a graduate of Halls High School. Raymond was well loved and will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his nicknames for all his family and friends.
