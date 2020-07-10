Raymond Cecil Ellis, age 89, of Chestnut Hill, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
He was a member of First Baptist Church Dandridge. He was a part of the Army Battalion Force Unit, 76AAA Anti Aircraft Artillery and served overseas in the Korean War. He began a 49 year career at Bush Brothers and Company on July 9, 1945. He served the residents of Jefferson County as an Emergency Medical Service Board Member for 40 years. He enjoyed farm life raising cattle and chickens. He established many lifelong friendships through the years of showing Tennessee Walking Horses.
(0) comments
