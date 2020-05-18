CW3 (Ret.) Raymond F. Shumate, 68, of Sevierville, passed away at LeConte Medical Center on May 12, 2020 after a short illness. He was born March 31, 1952 in Conway, Arkansas to the late Eugene Shumate and Mary C. Guthrie.
He began his distinguished military career in the U.S. Army at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia in May 1970 and retired in May 1990. During that time he promoted quickly through the ranks ultimately becoming Chief Warrant Officer Third Class and retired just prior to his becoming CW4. During his military career he served in multiple leadership positions overseeing numerous battalions and personnel at installations in Alaska, Hawaii, South Carolina, Ft. Belvoir, VA, Turkey and Korea. Throughout his career, he received numerous awards for service including the Meritorius Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon and the Overseas Service Ribbon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.