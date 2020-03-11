Reatha Helen Johnson was born May 23, 1923 and passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020.
She was one of six children born to Will and Mattie Langston in Jefferson City, TN. She was a member of Martha Davis Baptist Church where she worshiped until her health declined. She enjoyed fellowship with family and friends very much. On a warm day she loved to sit outside on the porch talking to neighbors.
