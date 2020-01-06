Rejeana Prince Hurley, age 69, of Jefferson City, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a dedicated member of Bethel Mission Church. She was a teacher in the Jefferson County School System with 33 years of dedicated service. Rejeana was a loving wife, mother, Meme, great-Meme and friend to everyone. Known for her love of life, she especially enjoyed teaching and helping others.
