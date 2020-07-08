Ricky Randall Cate, age 35, of Strawberry Plains, passed away June 30, 2020 at home with his family and friends by his side.
He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at a young age and those who love him take comfort that he is at peace in his heavenly home. Ricky was kind hearted and could brighten a room with his smile and humor. He will be greatly missed by many. He was a 2003 graduate of Jefferson County High School, and he served in The United States Navy.
