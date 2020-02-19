Robley E. “Bob” Doyle, age 98, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
He served as a pilot in World War II. After the war, he attended Purdue University, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Air Transportation Engineering. He pursued a career in general aviation. He was employed as a Field, Sales and Marketing Manager affiliated with Piper Aircraft Corporation. After holding a pilot’s license for 50 plus years and accruing 14,000 hours of flying time, he retired to East Tennessee, where he has lived for a number of years. He was a long time member of New Market Baptist Church.
