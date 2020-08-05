Rodrick (Rod) Lowell Howard, age 79, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born December 28, 1940 in New Market, Tennessee.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Rod served honorably during the Korean War. He retired from United Parcel Service after 26 years of service. Rod was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church in Knoxville. He loved the Lord, and was supportive of the work of the church.
