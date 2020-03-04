Roger Dale White, age 68, of Johnson City, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Roger was born in Jefferson City, Tennessee. He was the second child of Glenn and Mary Lou White.
He was blessed with two wonderful children, who played an important role in his loving care over the last few months. Roger graduated from Tennessee Tech with a BS in History. He retired from Farm Bureau Insurance, after 25 years. Roger’s job allowed him to travel all over the world making lasting memories with his children. Roger was a successful businessman, world traveler, avid sportsman and a generous father with an amazing heart. He loved his TN Vols, enjoyed golfing with his children and ensured he passed on his love for boating and the lake to his children.
