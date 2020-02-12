Ruth Ellen Morgan (Blackburn), fondly called Thellen by her father, loved fiercely. Ruth and her husband, Russell R. Morgan, modeled “family” for their six children through annual visits to the family farm, tent camping adventures from coast to coast, a home full of music, and practices of care for strangers. Her life, love, and faith were rooted in people and places with a generous reach to many she would never know.
Ruth was born on August 31, 1931 in White Pine, Tennessee, second daughter of Benjamin Alvah and Mary Ruth (Marston) Blackburn. She died peacefully in her own home, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Russell R. Morgan and grandson, Zachary Aicher. Surviving her are her sisters, Margaret White and Katherine McNiel and their children and grandchildren. Also surviving are her children, Linda Morgan-Clement (Michael), Carol Antoniewicz (Kerry), Thomas Morgan (Nicola), William Morgan (Jeremy), Mark Morgan (Amy), and Kristin Aicher (Michael). Also surviving her are her grandchildren, Antonia and Morgan Clement; Jamie, Caley and Chloe Morgan; Owen and Hugh Morgan; Samantha and Avery Aicher.
