Samantha Boyd Sanson, age 33, of Dandridge, TN, formerly of Pike County, KY, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. Born January 5, 1987 in South Williamson, KY, she was the daughter of Raymond “Kru” Boyd and the late Elizabeth Boyd Boivin.
Survivors include her husband, Alvin Sanson; loving pet “Peanut”; sister, Stephanie (Casey) Whetstone of New Market, TN; beloved nephew, Mason Whetstone and niece, Layla Whetstone. Samantha also leaves behind a host of loving family and friends.
