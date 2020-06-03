Shirley A. Massengill, age 84, of Talbott, TN passed away peacefully at her home on June 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mom and mamaw. She was a member of the Ladies American Legion Auxiliary for 35 years and attended Mt. Vale Church of God.
