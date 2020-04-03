Steven Craig Hodges, age 45, went to his heavenly resting place on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at home in Morristown, following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
He attended Calvary Baptist Church in Morristown. His faith helped him face his illness with dignity and trust. Craig was a graduate of ETSU and worked as a supervisor at Walmart in Morristown. He loved reading and going to flea markets with his dad on Saturdays. Craig was the only son of Timothy Andrew and Patricia Amos Hodges.
