Taylor Danialle Devotie, born October 2, 1993, became a heavenly angel on January 30, 2020.
She was full of life and love for all around her. She loved to try new things, had a passion for travel and was always excited for the next adventure. She was able to fulfill some of her dreams such as skydiving, traveling to California and seeing the Golden Gate Bridge. She adored her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and her “Precious Fur Baby” Romeo. She’s lived a short life, but it was a loving one.
