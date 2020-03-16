Teresa Diane Lee passed away suddenly at home. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jeffery Lee; parents, McClane and Juanita Chamberlain; brother, Eddie Chamberlain and sister, Donna Kennedy. Survived by daughter, Ashley Lee and granddaughter, Alyssa Ward; brothers, Randy, Harvey, Joseph and David Chamberlain; sister, Linda Hart; several nieces and nephews.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two men charged in theft from church, burned home
- Body of missing Dandridge woman found
- Meth find results in conviction
- Tiffany Ann Trull
- Coronavirus generates local plans, protocols
- Board shifts building focus to smaller schools
- White Pine opts out of parks-rec study
- Baneberry city manager requests leave of absence
- Nyrstar Mine Rescue Safety teams bring back first place
- Public asked to help find missing Dandridge woman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.