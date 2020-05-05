Ursula Irene Jines, age 56, of Strawberry Plains, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She lived in Mascot for 16 years before returning to her hometown of Strawberry Plains in 2018. She always had an unwavering belief in Christ. It’s a comfort knowing she is with Him now. Throughout various jobs in hotels and customer hospitality, her personality shined. She had a gift for putting people at ease with her warm and caring smile.
