Vera Kathryn Roberts Lethco, age 84, of Sevierville, was born November 1, 1935, and went home to Jesus on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. Proverbs 31:10. Vera was a shining light in all our lives. She loved us, gave us comfort and helped us to know, that whatever we were going through, it would be alright. She would say to us, “... it’ll be alright ... whatever it is, ... it would be alright.” She poured a little Vera into all of us and we are better for it.
