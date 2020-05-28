Virginia Robeson Davis, age 93, of Talbott, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Virginia and her late husband, Fred, owned a dairy and tobacco farm in Cocke County in the Briar Thicket community. She was a graduate of Parrottsville High School in 1944. Virginia worked at Centerview Elementary School in the library and as a substitute Post Master in Bybee. They moved to the Talbott community in 1971. Virginia was a fifty year member of the Warrensburg Order of the Eastern Star and was an active member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Virginia made beautiful quilts, took great pride in her garden and beautiful flowers, and loved to travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.