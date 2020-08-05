Wesokie “Okie” Slone, age 83, of Talbott, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020. Okie was born March 4th, 1937, on Slone Fork in Hollybush, Kentucky.
He was the 10th of 11 children born to his father, Camillus, and his mother, Laura Slone. His father died when he was four years old, and two years later his mother passed away. Thereafter, he was raised by his sisters and their husbands. He first lived with Alpha in Kentucky, and later Alma and Ida who brought him to the great state of Tennessee in 1950. In 1955, he went to work for “Magnavox” in Jefferson City and worked there until he retired in 1992 as foreman, a position that he held for many years though he had little formal education. Okie loved life, his friends, his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always had a warm smile and a kind word for everyone that he encountered.
