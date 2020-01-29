Willa Dean (Hayes) Huffaker, age 82, of New Market, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on January 24, 2020 at Holston Rehabilitation and Health Care, where she had received exceptional love and care during her last days. Willa Dean was born on January 30, 1937 at the family home place in Sevier County, Tennessee.
Willa Dean professed Jesus Christ as her Savior and attended Baptist and Methodist churches in several places they lived. Willa Dean and Robby, with their daughters, lived a military life of over twenty years in which Robby was a submarine navigator, trainer and recruiter. He also operated a small business in Charleston before retirement. Though they retired in New Market to be close to family, they considered Charleston, SC home among several places they were assigned.
