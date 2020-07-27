Winfred Robert “Bob” McCarter, 87, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital following a brief illness.
He was the beloved husband of Mary McDougal for 63 years; loving father of Winfred Robert, Jr. (Debbie), Sam (Julia) and Mary Elizabeth; big brother of Mary Alice Craig and Charlotte Groseclose and dear grandfather of seven, Heather, Winfred (Hayleigh), Jillian, Eve and Benham McCarter, Hannah Borden and Natalie Willcox; and two great-grandchildren, Makayla and Richard Cram, Jr.
