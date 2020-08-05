Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
The following charges are on file at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless, proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Michael L. Pryor, 46, Shelly Way, Dandridge, failure to appear, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license.
• Dieter A. Saegebrecht, Jr., 30, Shipe Road, Corryton, two counts sale of methamphetamine, two counts delivery of methamphetamine.
• William L. Aldridge, 41, McCubbins Road, Strawberry Plains, criminal conspiracy, theft of property over $1000.
• Ronald M. Bunch, 61, East Hill Avenue, Knoxville, violation of probation.
• Bradley G. Jones, 39, Whispering Pines Road, Strawberry Plains, attempted theft of property, theft of property over $1000.
• Sean M. Quellette, 27, Gilbert Street, Lebanon, Virginia, failure to appear.
• Emily M. Shultz, 32, Kentwood Drive, Kodak, three counts failure to appear.
• Trevor P. Banks, 34, Old Newport Highway, Sevierville, criminal trespassing, vandalism.
• Seth M. Gibson, 25, Shields Ridge Road, New Market, theft of property over $500.
• Bradley S. Graham, 27, Whittaker Road, New Market, violation of probation.
• Katie M. Hastings, 31, Ashwood Drive, Jefferson City, failure to appear.
• Richard A. Barnett, 59, Elmwood Road, Strawberry Plains, violation of probation.
• Christopher L. Dailey, 39, Spring Avenue, Rutledge, simple possession of drugs, possession drug paraphernalia, driving on expired license.
• Jimmy L. Daniels, 48, Old Greeneville Highway, Parrottsville, burglary, larceny.
• Sylvia D. Lamb, 29, East Dumplin Valley Road, Kodak, failure to appear, possession Schedule I drugs.
• Dallas W. Watkins, 36, Livingston Road, Bean Station, failure to appear, violation of probation.
• Clayton A. Darby, 57, Buckhorn Road, Sevierville, boating under the influence, introducing contraband into a penal institution, violation implied consent law.
• Brian G. Swann, 37, Jersey Way, Dandridge, two counts domestic assault.
• Christopher B. Baker, 34, Talbott-Kansas Road, Talbott, failure to appear, violation of probation, criminal simulation.
• Pedro A. Roman, 42, Cherokee Park, Morristown, failure to appear.
• Theresa A. Watson, 53, Old Spears Road, Lenior City, violation of open container law, second offense DUI.
• Alexis L. Clark, 47, Ekna Road, White Pine, domestic assault.
• Sylvia M. Cooper, 42, Grove Road, Mascot, violation of probation.
• April M. Hernandez, 38, Park Street, Strawberry Plains, domestic assault, child abuse and neglect.
• Dustin T. Mustain, 32, Cummings Chapel Court, Sevierville, failure to appear.
• Thomas J. Schroedel, 37, Hale Avenue, Morristown, driving on revoked/suspended license.
• Bruce L. Sexton II, 47, Lindsey Lane, Jefferson City, failure to appear.
• Kelly D. Sexton, 52, Lindsey Lane, Jefferson City, failure to appear.
• Joseph R. Stinnett, 31, Bingingham Island, Sevierville, public intoxication.
Dandridge Police Dept.
The following charges are on file at the Dandridge Police Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless, proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Mark B. Bull, 39, Christy Way, Clinton, violation of probation.
• Jimmy R. Chesser, Jr., 48, Raymond Hodges Road, Cottontown, DUI, violation implied consent law.
• David L. Rogers, 56, Promise Lane, Kingsport, DUI, simple possession of drugs.
• James A. Russell, 59, Carpenter Farm Drive, Mooresburg, possession Schedule II drugs, possession Schedule III drugs.
Jefferson City Police Dept.
The following charges are on file at the Jefferson City Police Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless, proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Destiny M. Haynes, 18, Green Hill Road, Dandridge, theft of property under $500, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Kimberly L. Green, 24, Walnut Avenue, Jefferson City, domestic assault.
• Lisa L. Davis, 53, Summit Heights, Jefferson City, DUI.
• Maximo R. Urias, 52, East Ellis Street, Jefferson City, DUI, vehicular assault, violation implied consent law, no drivers license, driving left of center.
New Market Police Dept.
The following charges are on file at the New Market Police Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless, proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Tyler J. Eskridge, 28, Overlook Avenue, Jefferson City, two counts failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license.
White Pine Police Dept.
The following charges are on file at the White Pine Police Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless, proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Tyler B. Henry, 32, Main Street, White Pine, DUI, evading arrest, violation implied consent law.
• Dylan F. Licquia, 27, Stagecoach Road, Whitesburg, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, failure to display license plate.
• Santana G. L. Patterson, 27, Roe Junction Road, Morristown, violation of an order of protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.