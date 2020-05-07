ROCK HILL, S.C. – After winning the program’s first South Atlantic Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year honor in 2019, Caleb Agee added another Thursday when it was announced that he was the SAC Elite 20 award winner.
The SAC Elite 20 – modeled after the NCAA’s Elite 90 award – is given by the league for outstanding work not only in the field of competition, but also in the classroom around the community. The award goes to the top cumulative GPA on a minimum of 48 credit hours to an individual competing in the league’s 20 championships. This season is the fourth year of the honor.
